An Edmonton doctor wrote to Vernon’s mayor and council after his vehicle, complete with an Alberta licence plate, was keyed while visiting the city. (Stock)

Alberta doctor has car keyed in Vernon

Vehicle targeted for red plates has Edmontonian saying ‘don’t be a coward’

A visiting doctor said he’s “discouraged” after his vehicle boasting Alberta plates was targeted by vandals.

While on holiday in Vernon with his family, Dr. Param Bhadwaj found his vehicle keyed.

In a letter to mayor and council, shared by Akbal Mund, Bhadwaj said this act of vandalism is likely linked to the red plates.

“If someone wishes to commit an act of vandalism based on my residence then at the very least, own it,” he wrote. “Put your name on it. Don’t be a coward.”

Bhadwaj said he’d be happy to offer up his contact information to speak with the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism “face to face.”

“Unlike the vandal, I am not a coward,” he wrote. “I am happy to share my views with the good citizens of Vernon.”

Bhadwaj wrote to elected officials in hopes to raise awareness, he wrote.

Several incidents involving vandalism and hostile notes have been reported in the past few months across the province as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

READ MORE: B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

READ MORE: Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

Just Posted

Alberta doctor has car keyed in Vernon

Vehicle targeted for red plates has Edmontonian saying ‘don’t be a coward’

Wildfire burns near Okanagan Connector

All lanes are now open on Highway 97C

Morning Start: Tomato juice won’t fix getting skunked

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Vernon Minor Football kicks off 2020 preparations

Training started Tuesday, Aug. 4, under strict COVID protocols at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Proposed public hearing on Armstrong golf course development postponed

Developer hopes to build 200 homes and shorten Royal York Golf Course; not ready to go to public yet

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Passengers escape unharmed from destructive houseboat fire in Shuswap

Cause of blaze on Mara Lake under investigation, flames erupt at 2 a.m. Aug. 4

Alberta vehicles allegedly damaged in Summerland

Lug nuts loosened, windows smashed in several instances in Okanagan community

Interior Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19, 149 linked to Kelowna

Nine new cases were reported in the Interior Health region over the long weekend’s four reporting periods

Most Read