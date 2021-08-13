A man is missing and presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous on Aug. 11, 2021.(Black Press Media File photo)

A man is missing and presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous on Aug. 11, 2021.(Black Press Media File photo)

Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Assistance of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team requested

An Alberta man is missing and presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, Sicamous RCMP was notified of a possible drowning in Mara Lake near Turtle Bay.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said police responded, along with Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue unit #106.

McNeil said a witness last saw the 64-year-old man from Red Deer in distress, swimming in deep water near his boat.

Private boats assisted in the search; however, the man was not located.

As of about 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, McNeil said the assistance of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been requested. It will attempt to locate and recover the victim.

“Our thoughts remain with his family,” said McNeil.

