Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with assault in connection to an incident in Whistler, B.C.

Const. Vernon Hagen appeared in court in North Vancouver earlier this week to face two counts of assault and one count of obstructing a police officer, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday. He was off duty when the alleged incident happened on Jan. 28.

He is a member of the Alberta RCMP’s serious and organized crime unit, and has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges are resolved.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy
Next story
B.C. Indigenous woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Just Posted

Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets

The two-day course is free and open to anyone, and grants certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Women – You are more than what you weigh

No. I’m not eating Keto, and not just because in some cultures, pretty sure, Keto is a person’s name.

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

4 must attend outdoor food and wine events

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Most Read