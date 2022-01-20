Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta police chiefs say too soon to support drug decriminalization

Calgary chief constable says decriminalization alone wouldn’t reduce addiction or overdose rates.

The association representing Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon to decriminalize illicit drugs.

Calgary Chief Const. Mark Neufeld, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, says a number of things need to be in place before decriminalization can be seriously considered.

Neufeld says that would include provincial regulations on drug consumption around minors, public consumption and the operation of vehicles.

He says some aspects of decriminalization are already in place in Alberta, where individuals are typically only charged with personal possession within the context of a public safety concern or other criminal conduct.

Neufeld says decriminalization alone wouldn’t reduce addiction or overdose rates.

He says there needs to be a connection between law enforcement and public health so that people who need help can get.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver sends drug decriminalization pitch to Health Canada for federal review

Decriminalize possessionDrugsPolice

Previous story
Ottawa commits $8.9M to support B.C. Indigenous justice strategy
Next story
Enbridge purchases Northwest B.C. pipeline from Chevron, Woodside

Just Posted

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)
Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a woman in December 2020, which left her with a serious eye injury. (File Photo)
Vernon police cleared of wrongdoing after intoxicated woman injured during arrest

The School District 83 board of trustees is urging employees not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board supports collection of employee vaccination status

Kidston Elementary School
No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold