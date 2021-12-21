(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Alberta teacher charged after allegations she sexually assaulted a student

Prairie Rose Public Schools says teacher is no longer actively working for the school division

A teacher at a high school in southeast Alberta has been charged following allegations she sexually assaulted a student over a number of months earlier this year.

RCMP say the student was 16 at the time and alleges there were sexual assaults on multiple occasions by a teacher employed at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rebecca Lynn McCubbin from Medicine Hat, Alta., is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Jan. 27.

Police say she has been released from custody with conditions that include not having unsupervised contact with people under 18 years old and not attending places where those people are likely to attend, such as a public park or pool.

Prairie Rose Public Schools says in a statement that the teacher was removed from the school after police notified them of the arrest and charges, and that she is no longer actively working for the school division.

It says counselling and support is available, and it encourages students or staff with information related to the case to contact RCMP directly.

—The Canadian Press

