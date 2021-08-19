Brenda Crowell, left, and Dr. Jason Wong, display a CAT12 device, which Wong used to save Crowell’s life after she developed a deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19, in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Brenda Crowell, left, and Dr. Jason Wong, display a CAT12 device, which Wong used to save Crowell’s life after she developed a deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19, in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta woman beats death after groundbreaking procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot

New device used for what’s believed to have been the first time in Canada

Alberta Health Services says a woman considered dead for 30 minutes was brought back to life by Calgary physicians using a new device for what’s believed to have been the first time in Canada.

Brenda Crowell of Calgary contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and developed a pulmonary embolism in May.

Dr. Jason Wong with the Foothills Medical Centre says his team received approval to use the device — the Indigo Lightning CAT12 — to extract the blood clot from Crowell’s lungs.

The CAT12 is a tube the size of a large drinking straw and allows medical experts to remove larger blood clots than previously able with a minimally invasive procedure.

Crowell says it’s a miracle to be alive after spending almost a month in hospital, including eight days in a medically induced coma.

She hopes her experience encourages others to get vaccinated, as it did for herself and her family.

“People say there aren’t miracles anymore, but there are because I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for the touch of God,” says Crowell.

“I can’t believe what happened to me and how sick I was, how close to death I was.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll workers

Coronavirus

Previous story
Health-care funding gets spotlight in campaign as party leaders fan across country
Next story
Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

Just Posted

Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)
Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment

IGA Stores of BC and Fresh St. Market have teamed up to help local charities by diverting 100 per cent of its edible but unsaleable perishable food away from landfill to its highest end-use. (Contributed)
Okanagan grocery stores give to local charities

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard)
5 more Westside Road homes significantly damaged due to White Rock Lake wildfire