Mount Eneas fire grows to 1,374 hectares

UPDATED: 6:39 p.m.

The Mount Eneas wildfire has grown to 1,374 hectares in size.

The blaze is considered out of control and an expanded evacuation order is in place.

On Friday, one unit crew worked to build a hand guard on the south flank of the fire while another unit crew was placed on the north flank.

BC Wildfire stated wind is causing issues about 6 p.m. each day since the blaze began which Wihave prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions become hazardous after evening winds pick up.

Approximately 40 firefighters are on scene, additional resources have been requested. Tankers are on standby and will deployed if necessary.

An additional 49 properties are on evacuation alert as the raging Mount Eneas fire continues to grow.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. The homes are located in the far north portion of Area F. The alert includes properties on Meadow Valley Road, Fish Lake Road, Marsh Lane, Osborne Road, Relkey Road, Savanna Road and north of Faulder.

