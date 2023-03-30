Interior Health believes there is a high risk of a fatal overdose with the sample. (File photo).

Interior Health believes there is a high risk of a fatal overdose with the sample. (File photo).

Alert in Vernon on drug containing Fentanyl

The sample being sold as crack was found to have approximately 35 per cent Fentanyl

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Vernon, after a sample being sold as crack was found to contain Fentanyl.

The sample contains 30-35 per cent Fentanyl, 5-10 per cent Benzodiazepine and Xylazine. This is believed to be connected with multiple drug poisoning events in the community.

IH has stated that there is a high risk of fatal overdose.

Toward The Heart, a project of the provincial harm reduction program, wants to remind users to always check drugs before using. They also recommend crushing into a fine powder, to reduce the chances of hot-spots. Additionally, smoking is not safer than injecting, and to know the signs of an overdose and be prepared with naloxone.

For more information, visit towardtheheart.com/alerts.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Drugsfentanyl

