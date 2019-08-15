The Walnut Beach Resort is under investigation by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the alleged destruction of 150 cliff swallow nests in July. Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline. (Photo from Pixabay)

Alleged destruction of protected bird nests in the South Okanagan investigated

Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline

An investigation is under way at the Walnut Beach Resort in Osoyoos following the alleged destruction of 150 cliff swallow nests last month.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has an open file looking into the matter, after the incident was reported by a guest at the resort in July. Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, which states that it is unlawful to kill a migratory bird without a permit or to destroy a migratory bird nest.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre

“Cliff swallows have shown widespread declines across Canada for unclear reasons – destroying their nests would certainly have impacts on local populations,” said Erin Ryan, specialist in research communications with the BC SPCA science and policy division. “The destruction of 150 nests is quite significant. People should be looking for opportunities to help increase, rather than damage, their nesting success.”

Ryan said cliff swallows begin nesting in mid-May to early June and end in mid-August, depending on the region. These nests are built by stacking mud or clay and can be re-used by the bird the next season.

While ECCC could not comment on the ongoing investigation, if found guilty of an alleged contravention of the Migratory Birds Convention Act, the resort could face enforcement measures including a written warning, compliance orders, administrative penalties or charges leading to prosecution.

Staff with the resort did not return requests for comments on the investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Men twice as likely to smoke pot as women, Statistics Canada says
Next story
‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

More downtime announced for Tolko Armstrong, Lumby divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Vernon kids spend summer sharpening volleyball skills

Vernon Christian School hosts weeklong camps to sharpen skills for the court

North Okanagan rodeo kids make continental impressions

Sisters from Falkland, Vernon cowboy, have top-10 finishes at Canadian and North American events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A lot of sun and a little smoke

Your weather report for Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

Local resident catches a mother beaver and her babies on camera

RDOS considers agreement with region in southern France

Benefits could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

Alleged destruction of protected bird nests in the South Okanagan investigated

Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Most Read