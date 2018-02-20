Alleged Kamloops gangster finally sentenced after four years

Four years after Kamloops police raided man’s home, the alleged gangster is sentenced

  • Feb. 20, 2018 10:51 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

An alleged Kamloops gangster convicted on a handful of property and firearm-related charges following a series of high-profile police raids in 2014 will spend 18 months behind bars.

Jason Robertson was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday — nearly four years after police executed a series of search warrants on properties he owned.

Robertson and his wife, Sarah, had been facing more than 50 charges after the raids, which were followed by an RCMP press conference at which investigators displayed guns, electronics and drugs seized at the culmination of a probe they said had ties to organized crime.

The majority of the charges against Robertson and his wife were stayed before getting to trial. All of the remaining allegations against Sarah Robertson were dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk due to Charter violations by police.

Over two days in May 2014, Kamloops Mounties raided three homes — one in Sahali, one in Westsyde and one in Batchelor Heights — owned by Jason Robertson.

Following the raids, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller showed reporters 40 firearms, bags of marijuana and cocaine and what police said was thousands of dollars worth of stolen electronics. Police said at the time the operation was gang-related and Hells Angels stickers were visible on some items at the press conference.

At an earlier hearing, court heard $50,000 in cash was seized from the Sahali home — the house alleged to have been the Robertson’s primary residence.

During proceedings in 2016, when defence lawyers challenged the methods used by police during their raid of the Sahali home, surveillance footage showed officers joking about leaving live ammunition in the family’s fireplace.

“It was straight humour,” retired RCMP Sgt. Gary Senner said in court last year. “There was no intention to ever do that.”

