Alleged Keremeos attacker back in Penticton court

The man accused of assaulting village staff will be in for a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2

14 criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart accused in the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices. (Facebook)

The man alleged to have attacked staff at the Village of Keremeos offices will be back in Penticton court on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Cameron Urquhart will be returning to court for a judicial interim release hearing, according to court documents.

Urquhart is facing 14 charges: three charges of assault with a weapon; two charges of assault causing bodily harm, one charge of assaulting a peace officer, one charge of assault, one charge of robbery, one charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one charge of forcible entry, one charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one charge of mischief.

READ MORE: Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

The charges were filed following an incident where a man allegedly threatened and assaulted staff at the Village of Keremeos’ offices on Jan. 24. The man is alleged to have entered the offices with a sledgehammer and knife. He was arrested at the scene.

Keremeos’ offices are still closed for the time being, with services available over the phone while the village focuses on supporting the staff members who are unable to work.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.