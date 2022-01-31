14 criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart accused in the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices. (Facebook)

14 criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart accused in the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices. (Facebook)

Alleged Keremeos attacker back in Penticton court

The man accused of assaulting village staff will be in for a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2

The man alleged to have attacked staff at the Village of Keremeos offices will be back in Penticton court on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Cameron Urquhart will be returning to court for a judicial interim release hearing, according to court documents.

Urquhart is facing 14 charges: three charges of assault with a weapon; two charges of assault causing bodily harm, one charge of assaulting a peace officer, one charge of assault, one charge of robbery, one charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one charge of forcible entry, one charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one charge of mischief.

READ MORE: Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

The charges were filed following an incident where a man allegedly threatened and assaulted staff at the Village of Keremeos’ offices on Jan. 24. The man is alleged to have entered the offices with a sledgehammer and knife. He was arrested at the scene.

Keremeos’ offices are still closed for the time being, with services available over the phone while the village focuses on supporting the staff members who are unable to work.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Watchdog says emissions mean Canada can no longer reach its 1.5 C climate goal
Next story
Opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members

Just Posted

An online petition against having a vaccine mandate at the Vernon School District has garnered close to 1,000 signatures as of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
$1.2M deficit on the books for Vernon School District

Davidson Road Elementary students brought in 2,500 pounds of food for the Lake Country Food Bank. (Central Okanagan Public Schools photo)
Lake Country kids give back through school

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil collected his 10th ATP Challenger Tennis Tour title Monday, Jan. 31, in Quimper, France. (camerawork usa photo)
Vernon tennis player collects pro victory in France

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Ottawa. Canada’s official opposition leader will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members in a virtual town hall Monday, Feb. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members