Alleged Rutland robber arrested after breaking into 3 residences

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of break and enters in Kelowna

A man allegedly responsible for several break and enters in Rutland over the weekend has been arrested.

RCMP arrested the 28-year-old man on Feb. 15 and he remains in custody.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, the man allegedly entered three homes in the Rutland area off of Mugford Road over Feb. 12 and 13.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 12, at a residence in the 600-block of Hardie Court. A resident in the home awoke to a man in his living room. The suspect reportedly demanded money and fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

The second incident occurred at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 13, at a residence in the 500-block of Primrose Road. A resident saw a man behaving suspiciously around his vehicle in his driveway. The resident later learned his home had been entered and his cell phone was missing. The cell phone was later located several blocks away, discarded by the suspect.

The third incident occurred at 6:08 a.m. the same day at a residence in the 190-block of Poonian Court. In this incident, the suspect entered the basement suite of a home. The suspect allegedly threatened the resident with a knife and fled the home with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Following the break-ins, RCMP issued a warning for Rutland residents to lock their doors and windows.

“Our investigators worked around the clock to identify the suspect in these break and enters and advance the investigation,” stated Cpl. Lobb.

