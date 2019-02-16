The Nelson Curling Club has been shut down by an ammonia leak. Photo: Tyler Harper

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

An ammonia leak has shut down the Nelson Curling Club.

Club president Gordon Weiss said an examination of the rink’s ammonia system detected the leak.

“We are not able to restart our ammonia plant without extensive work to replace or repair parts of the system,” said Weiss in a statement Saturday night. “We are doing everything we can. Our board has had an emergency meeting and we have a plan, but we will need help.”

It’s not yet clear when the ammonia leak was detected, or if anyone was injured before the leak was found. A Valentine’s bonspiel had been scheduled for Friday but was cancelled prior to the leak being made public.

An ammonia leak at a rink in Fernie killed three people in October 2017. Last year, the Nelson rink failed inspections by WorkSafe BC and Technical Safety BC, which at the time did not find an ammonia leak but determined the refrigeration plan was in need of repairs.

In October, the curling club requested operation of the plant be taken over by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

“The operation of the plant, as you can imagine, is a fairly technical process that requires expertise, particularly because [ammonia is] known to be a dangerous material,” said Weiss at the time.

“I think it’s come to the point now, especially with the exposure and the attention it’s getting, it’s become apparent there are significant responsibilities and liabilities if anything should happen. As a volunteer organization, we feel we’re not confident and we’re not willing to carry that liability because we don’t have the same expertise that the RDCK has.”

The club’s building is owned by the City of Nelson, and has been the home of local curling since 1973. But the club has struggled financially for several years, and posted a nearly $20,000 loss at its annual general meeting in December.

Fixing the refrigeration plant may be too costly for the club on its own.

“We are reaching out to the community and to the general public for support, and we will be asking our local governments, The Regional District of Central Kootenay and the City of Nelson for their help at this critical time to fix our system so that we can reopen for a new curling season in October,” said Weiss.

More to come.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
