Police search warrant valid in Sagmoen case: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

During a provincial court case last week in Vernon, the defence for Curtis Sagmoeon focused on whether the search warrant police executed on the 38-year-old’s property was obtained on reasonable grounds.

On Monday, Justice Alison Beames determined there was “ample” identification in regards to police executing a search warrant in their investigation of Sagmoen, in September 2017.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps’ central argument, which was hinged on identification — or lack thereof, as she argued — of Sagmoen as the person who threatened the complainant, was dismissed Monday.

“There needs to be a nexus between the crime committed and the place the police seek to search,” Helps said.

Helps argued there was no such nexus to be found in the Information to Obtain (ITO) document, which police officers filed to a judge when seeking to obtain a search warrant.

READ MORE: Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

She scrutinized an affidavit that contained statements from neighbours of the Sagmoen property, which were used by police as grounds for obtaining the warrant. Those statements she dismissed as “small-town gossip.”

Leaving aside the statements she deemed to be hearsay, Helps argued repeatedly that the only description of Sagmoen police gave to connect him to the crime scene was that he was wearing “a black T-shirt and black pants.”

Sagmoen, who is accused of threatening a sex worker at gun point in August 2017, is expected to return to court this afternoon and his trial is expected to last two weeks.

“Not every breadcrumb of evidence is the smoking gun or the thing that will make or break the warrant application,” said Crown prosecutor Simone McCallum, adding that little pieces of identification start to, “build the jigsaw puzzle that brings Mr. Sagmoen within the police’s frame for investigation.”

READ MORE: Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

In October 2017, the remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the property of Sagmoen’s family. So far, no charges have been laid relation to her death.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial
Next story
Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Just Posted

Police search warrant valid in Sagmoen case: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

CMHA Vernon Crisis Chat celebrates six-month milestone

With more than 20,000 calls and interactions every year, CMHA seeks more volunteers for Interior

Man wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Vernon Vipers survive collapse, edge Cents in shootout

Merritt rallies from 6-0 and 7-2 deficits to earn single BCHL point against Snakes

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Competitive Christmas decorating takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to good-naturely compete with one another when… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

B.C. government clarifies rototilling rules for Okanagan lakes

Okanagan Basin Water Board recently signed a five-year agreement for rototilling in Okanagan region

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Strangers offer kids candy out of a van in Revelstoke

The RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Most Read