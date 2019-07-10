An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

A Kelowna based company’s real-estate app is making it easier for people to find a real estate agent to buy or sell their home.

For people feeling intimidated to meet realtors or don’t know how to find the right fit for them, the Listing llama app eliminates the pressure and is an all-digital process that lets buyers and sellers anonymously connect to real-estate agents.

“We don’t work with specific companies or associations we work with realtors who have a membership with us and people can come online view the realtors’ profile and go through the interview process, ask the tough questions, talk about commissions, talk about the process and that makes it clear for everyone,” said Listing Llama CEO, Tarynn Parker.

The free to use app took just over a year to create and was launched in Kelowna in February, but now it’s available in Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary.

“We have busy months ahead, we are going down to California in September with it and we have plans to go across Canada in the fall and we will keep going with it,” said Parker.

For people looking to buy a home, they can easily hook up with a realtor and discuss neighborhoods, types of homes and their expectations without actually having to meet the person and for people selling their homes, they can post pictures and find the realtor right for them to sell it.

Parker says in about two-weeks Listing Lama will be holding training sessions.

“The training isn’t only on how to use Listing Llama, people also get marketing training, help in answering tough questions and a little bit of mentorship.”

For realtors looking for clients through Listing Llama, memberships are $149 a month.

