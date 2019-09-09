Annual agricultural water shutoff coming soon to Vernon

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds customers to prepare water services for winter

The annual water turnoff will commence next Monday and will take approximately two weeks to reach all customers in the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

Due to many water services being damaged by winter freezing, the RDNO is reminding agricultural water customers to winterize their service.

“It is the customer’s responsibility to protect the meter and Backflow Prevention Device from freezing,” the RDNO said. “Equipment should be drained after the turnoff and covered or removed for storage.”

Customers are also reminded they are not to blow high-pressure air through either the meter or backflow device as they could be damaged in the process. Winterizing instructions can be find online at rdno.ca./ccc.

A late turnoff can be applied for and a $75 allocation fee rate will be charged. Applications can be found online. If the application is turned in after Sept. 16, it may be subject to an additional $55 Operator Service Fee to cover the cost of sending a staff member out to the area for a second time.

Water use over the property’s allocation will be charged at over consumption rates and self-serve customers who miss applying for late turnoff will be charged the off-season rate of $0.87 per cubic metre for water used after the Sept. 16 cutoff.

More information can be provided by calling the RDNO at 250-550-3700.

