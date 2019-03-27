Photo Credit: Ken Owens, Conservation Officer, North Okanagan Zone

GRAPHIC

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Editor’s note: The photos below are graphic in nature and show an animal in distress. Reader discretion is advised.

Kelowna conservation officers euthanized another mule deer impaled by a pointed wrought iron fence in the upper Mission area in Kelowna on March 20.

“Since January 1, 2019 we have had to euthanize approximately 10 deer alive, injured in pain and suffering hung up on these fences,” said conservation officer Ken Owens.

We are recommending and working cooperatively with the city of Kelowna to enact a bylaw prohibiting these fences that are impaling deer locally.”

READ MORE: Conservation shows unborn fawn to poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Owens said the deer was euthanized due to severe injuries caused by the fence. On the whole, Owen said those fence can be very dangerous to deer and other wildlife and this situation is also occurring in other communities across the province.

“These fences can cause animals pain and suffering as they struggle to free themselves and in many cases die stuck on the fence,” said Owens.

“Wrought iron fences are a major source for potential injury to a deer. Many railing patterns and especially those with pointed pickets rising above the top or mid-rail are the most likely to injure or impale a deer,”

Owens said there are simple design fixes for new fences or retrofits for existing ones can make a big difference.

READ MORE: Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

“No property owner wants to have to put an animal out of its misery, or cut it down from a fence,” Owens said.

For more information on ways to reduce human wildlife conflict contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or visit wild safe B.C.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Vernon, witness claims
Next story
B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Just Posted

Chamber insists on community input for Vernon OD prevention site

“There isn’t sufficient community involvement in identifying a suitable location for a prevention site or if such a facility is even needed in the community,” Chamber president

Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Vernon, witness claims

A witness said multiple vehicles were hit Wednesday afternoon in Vernon

Vernon reviews regulations for urban backyard beekeeping

The proposed bylaw updates would allow for small scale hobby beekeeping of up to two or four beehives on most properties.

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Kelowna to host Skate Canada International

2019 Skate International Canada will be held Oct 25 to 27

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Most Read