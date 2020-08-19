Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

Another blaze has sparked in the Kamloops wildfire region.

The Dry Lake South fire is located east of Highway 5A and north of Princeton.

It is currently estimated at 5 hectares in size.

The fire sparked sometime on Aug. 18 and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

This is the second fire in the Dry Lake area this month, on Aug. 2 a 25-hectare blaze was started by lightning. The Dry Lake fire is listed as under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Air tankers have been spotted collecting water from Otter Lake near Princeton, for the Dry Lake blaze.

BC Wildfire crews are on the scene of three other fires in the Central and South Okanagan, with the Mount Christie blaze classified as the largest fire at 1,400 hectares.

August is the busiest month of the summer for wildfires due to the hot and tinder-dry conditions mixed with routine lightning storms.

Temperature records have been set across the Okanagan for the last two days, as conditions are tinder dry in the region.

