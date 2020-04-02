School District No. 22 is reminding Vernon parents to answer the phone, even if it’s an unknown number, as it could be their child’s teacher calling amid COVID-19. (Pxhere)

Answer your phone, Vernon school district says

No caller ID or unknown callers could be your child’s teacher reaching out

As teachers and staff work quickly to adapt education opportunities for School District No. 22 students, the school board is asking parents answer their phones.

“School District 22 would like to make parents aware that with the unprecedented number of phone calls teachers will be making to students and parents, many of these calls will not becoming from your school’s phone number,” the district said in a statement.

Some of these calls will appear as No Caller ID or Unknown Number.

“Please answer,” SD22 said. “It may be a teacher attempting to contact you.”

READ MORE: B.C. schools Zoom to online education amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dogs are property, not kids, judge tells former Salmon Arm couple
Next story
CN Rail notches record grain movement for March as it clears blockade backlog

Just Posted

Answer your phone, Vernon school district says

No caller ID or unknown callers could be your child’s teacher reaching out

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

North Okanagan chaplains seeks support to feed homeless on Easter

North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy hoping to feed pizza and pancakes to its ‘guys and gals’

Vernon mailbox break-ins deliver upset

Parcels stolen from boxes in the BX area

COVID-19: District of Coldstream office closure continues through April

Business being done remotely through phone, email or by appointment for essential services

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

Kelowna has high compliance when it comes to physical distancing in public

The city received an average of 15 calls a day complaining people don’t distance

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

Dogs are property, not kids, judge tells former Salmon Arm couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

Three stabbings in one night in Kamloops

At least one of the stabbings is connected to the local drug trade

Surprise parade makes Shuswap boy’s 10th birthday less isolated

Friends and strangers alike help Declan Toner celebrate his “best birthday ever”

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Most Read