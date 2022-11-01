Royal Canadian Legion branches will open their doors Remembrance Day offering food and entertainment, to celebrate and honour the sacrifice of war veterans. (News Bulletin file photo)

Anti-mandate woman charged with disrupting Remembrance Day appears in Kelowna court

Linda Jackson appeared in court for disturbing the order of a solemnity meeting

A Kelowna woman facing criminal charges for allegedly disrupting a Remembrance Day ceremony with anti-vaccine rhetoric appeared in court on Oct. 31.

Linda Jackson was charged with disturbing the order of a solemnity meeting after a group of approximately 100 anti-vaccine demonstrators commandeered the Nov. 11, 2021, Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP support persons or groups right to protest. But when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony, this is a step too far,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh at a press conference on Nov. 12, 2021.

The incident took place during an informal ceremony at the cenotaph in Kelowna’s City Park. The group of protesters showed up with a microphone and speakers, hijacking the ceremony meant to honour local veterans.

Jackson was supported by notable anti-mandate protestors David Lindsay and Bruce Orydzuk, during her court proceedings.

The matter was put over and Jackson will be back in court on Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

