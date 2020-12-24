Apartments in the 500 block of Glenmore Road.

Apartment fire displaces 11 people and 4 pets in Kelowna

The fire is deemed accidental in nature

The families of three units inside a building in the 500 block of Glenmore Road are in the care of Emergency Support Services after a fire sparked, Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the apartment building, about 10 p.m., after an alarm call from a monitoring company reported alarms were activated.

When crews arrived on the scene they noticed smoke inside a unit and that a springier system had been activated.

” Crews gained access to the third-floor unit and discovered a fire in one of the rooms. The sprinkler system was able to suppress the fire before it could spread,” said platoon captain John Kelly.

Luckily the fire did not spread. However, water from the sprinkler system damaged two units below leaving all three units uninhabitable. In total eight adults, three children, one dog and three cats are in the care of Emergency Support Services. The fire is deemed accidental in nature. There were no injuries to occupants or fire personnel, stated Kelly.

Apartments in the 500 block of Glenmore Road.
