RCMP officers set up a 3D scanner in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Apparent police investigation unfolds at Vernon hotel

Police tape has cordoned off a second-floor unit at the Best Value Inn and Suites on 32nd Street

Vernon RCMP are conducting what appears to be an investigation at a Vernon hotel Saturday, Feb. 29.

Police tape has been placed around a second-storey unit at the Best Value in and Suites on 32nd Street.

On Saturday just after 4 p.m. police officers were on scene setting up a 3D scanner in the hotel parking lot. The scanners are often used by police during crime scene investigations, allowing them to create an accurate 3D model of the area.

Hotel staff declined to comment on the apparent incident. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.

