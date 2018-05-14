(Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong arson suspect’s bail hearing carried over, again

Colette Leneveu, 60, will meet the judicial case manager May 16 to fix a date for a bail hearing

An Armstrong arson suspect’s bail hearing was carried over, again.

Colette Leneveu, 60, was ordered to meet the judicial case manager May 16 to fix a date for a bail hearing after her matter was briefly spoken to Monday.

Court awaits the results of a mental health assessment before a bail hearing is held.

Leneveu, charged with four counts of arson in relation to an inhabited property, appeared in Vernon Law Courts May 10 only to have the matter of her judicial interim release hearing carried over to Monday.

Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi ordered that Leneveu meet the judicial case manager May 16 with the intention to fix a date for a bail hearing.

Leneveu remains remanded in custody.

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

None of the charges against Leneveu has been proven in court.

