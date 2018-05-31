Armstrong boil water notice issued

The notice affects all customers supplied by the City of Armstrong

A boil water notice has been issued for customers supplied by the City of Armstrong.

The City of Armstrong, in conjunction with Interior Health Authority (IH), has issued the notice Thursday for customers supplied by the City of Armstrong.

“Testing shows that current water quality is poor due to increased total coliform counts,” the city said in a release.

The City of Armstrong and Interior Health recommend that customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be held at a rolling boil for one minute.

The City of Armstrong is being supplied with water from groundwater wells. This supply has a high manganese content that diminishes the disinfection effect of chlorine.

The Fortune Creek supply currently has a high turbidity reading and is not a suitable water supply at this time.

The City of Armstrong is taking additional steps to reduce risk. Interior Health has been fully involved, and the public will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved.

Thank you for your patience.

For more information, contact the City of Armstrong at 250-546-3023 or view the website at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

