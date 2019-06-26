Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion president Ken Brandel (second from left) has been chosen as the 2019 Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year. (Laurie Williams photo)

Armstrong Legion president chosen Citizen of the Year

Ken Brandel is known for his volunteer duties with the Legion and helping out wherever he can

The satisfaction of having people approach him and thank him for what he’s doing, for helping out and showing that he cares is why Ken Brandel volunteers.

The 14-year member and current president of the Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion was named Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of Year 2019 in a special ceremony at the Armstrong Activity Centre Tuesday.

“Well, it’s certainly an honour to work for a cause I believe in and love, and to be nominated for this award, I guess it means you’re doing more than you thought you did,” said Brandel, described in a nomination for the honour as ‘a tireless volunteer for the Royal Canadian Legion Armstrong; Ken is a valued member of the branch. He is always the first to volunteer for community activities.’

READ ALSO: Schmidt collects Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year honour

A former sonar man and physical education instructor in the Royal Canadian Navy, Brandel worked in sports stores in Comox upon his discharge before he and wife, Judy, moved to Monte Lake to run the Super Save gas station and store. After selling the store, the couple retired to Armstrong.

“We love it here. It’s a great place,” said Brandel, a native of Saskatoon who grew up in Grand Forks. The Brandels have two adult children and five grandkids.

He has served on the Legion executive in various positions for many years, including president, and volunteers alongside other committed members providing Wheels to Meals every Wednesday, hosting the annual Yard Sale, Saturday Meat Draws and the Gardom Lake Legion Camp.

In addition to finding time to support the Armstrong Legion, Brandel finds time to support other community organizations.

“Ken is involved with the Legion,” said another nomination. “And is always willing to help with community events like the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Grad Rehearsal BBQ, Children’s Bike Rodeo and Canada Day.”

Since 2015, the Legion, under Brandel’s guidance, has taken over the organization of the annual Candlelight Ceremony in December, honouring the 39 servicemen from Armstrong and Spallumcheen who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Brandel also supported the Legion’s acquisition of the IPE Parking, setting up and running this fundraiser, formerly done by the Armstrong Rotary Club.

“Ken has always emphasized the importance of community service,” said a nominator. “He is the first one to acknowledge that the work he does is not done alone – there are many members of the Royal Canadian Legion Armstrong who contribute to the betterment of the community in many ways.”

Ken was honoured by past Citizens of the Year and invited guests Tuesday at a tea hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Armstrong Activity Centre.

Brandel will receive official recognition as Citizen of the Year 2019 during the opening ceremony of Canada Day Celebrations held in Memorial Park on July 1, followed by participation in the IPE Parade as the Honourary Parade Marshall and at other community events.

‘Celebrate! Countdown to Canada Day’ events including Citizen of the Year have been made possible through support of the following partners: The City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Country Bakery, Armstrong Flower and Gift Shop, Askew’s Foods Armstrong and Department of Canadian Heritage.


