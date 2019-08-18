Armstrong looks for new city hall input

City will send a survey to residents in the fall asking for help on a new facility plan

It worked well on cannabis retail outlets.

So the City of Armstrong will survey its citizens on a proposed new city hall.

“We did a survey on cannabis and we had a fantastic response to that,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “We’re just getting going on this but we’re going to have city residents provide some input as we start the planning process toward a new facility.”

The existing city hall turned 100 earlier this year, and the city threw a party in its honour.

“It has served us well but it’s time to look to the future,” said Pieper.

Asked if that could mean a new home for city hall, currently located on Bridge Street near Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Pieper said ideally a new facility would be built right across the street on city-owned property that was once the site of Armstrong Junior-Senior High School.

The survey is expected to be ready in September and will be mailed out to residents. It will also be posted on the city’s website.



