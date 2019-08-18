City of Armstrong residents will get a survey in September asking for input on a proposed new city hall. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong looks for new city hall input

City will send a survey to residents in the fall asking for help on a new facility plan

It worked well on cannabis retail outlets.

So the City of Armstrong will survey its citizens on a proposed new city hall.

“We did a survey on cannabis and we had a fantastic response to that,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “We’re just getting going on this but we’re going to have city residents provide some input as we start the planning process toward a new facility.”

The existing city hall turned 100 earlier this year, and the city threw a party in its honour.

READ MORE: Armstrong city hall turns 100

“It has served us well but it’s time to look to the future,” said Pieper.

Asked if that could mean a new home for city hall, currently located on Bridge Street near Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Pieper said ideally a new facility would be built right across the street on city-owned property that was once the site of Armstrong Junior-Senior High School.

The survey is expected to be ready in September and will be mailed out to residents. It will also be posted on the city’s website.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle
Next story
For recent immigrant youngsters, Canadian soccer club provides continuity

Just Posted

RCMP look for men who helped in Lake Country jet ski accident

Two men in a boat offered help following a collision about 40-feet from shore Thursday

Armstrong looks for new city hall input

City will send a survey to residents in the fall asking for help on a new facility plan

Second-quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise in Vernon

Through the first half of 2019, assault was up 61 per cent from the same period last year

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okangan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

Most Read