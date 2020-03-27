Armstrong mayor urges continued social distancing amid COVID-19

The City of Armstrong is working closely with the provincial health officer, Health Minister and Interior Health in evolving COVID-19 pandemic. (Google Maps)

The City of Armstrong’s local state of emergency has been suspended by the provincial government and the mayor said the city continues to work with the provincial health officer, the Health Minister and Interior Health amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

“Community connections are important during this challenging time, but they must be done safely, either virtually or with physical distance,” Mayor Chris Pieper said. “I strongly urge everyone to follow distancing protocols, stay home if possible and follow all government orders and recommendations.”

Since the provincial government declared a Provincial State of Emergency, the City of Armstrong has closed its City Hall, Public Works and Fire Hall to the public. These facilities remain open for business in a remote capacity only and essential services such as water, sewer and the fire department will continue to service the community.

All playground structures including tot-lots and basketball courts have been closed to ensure the safety of Armstrong’s residents.

“We understand these are difficult times for everyone and many businesses have closed,” Mayor Pieper said. “Some businesses are supporting other businesses or adjusting how they provide services.

“All these measures will help slow the spread of the virus.”

The mayor noted several local service providers are going above and beyond the expectations to help, including Askew’s and other grocery providers, Shepherds Hardware, first responders, financial institutions, gas stations, the Chamber of Commerce, School District and many more.

“I want to reassure you that we are committed to continuing to assist and provide service to the community,” Mayor Pieper said. “Please take care, stay safe and follow regulations.”

For the most up to date and factual health recommendations and information, the City of Armstrong encourages residents to visit the BC Centre for Disease Control at bccdc.ca.

