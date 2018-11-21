Armstrong reminds residents of snow removal policy

City asks for vehicles to be cleared from streets when snow removal commences

The City of Armstrong is reminding residents to remove all parked vehicles from city streets during snow removal activities.

Vehicles parked on any street within the city create unsafe conditions and will cause interference with plowing, hauling, sanding and the maintenance required for the snow removal program.

Pursuant to the Traffic and Parking Regulations bylaw no. 1788 section 5.2 and the motor vehicle act, the City has the authority to tow vehicles at the owners’ expense.

Because of the difficulty in predicting the levels and type of precipitation, there are different challenges with each occurrence,” said Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith.

“The crews strive to plow the snow off the travelled portion of the road to the edge of the road. Unfortunately, the reality is that snow may accumulate at the ends of driveways, especially during a very heavy snowfall. It is the responsibility of homeowners to clear the windrow of snow off the end of their driveway onto their own property. The city may open the driveway end when the accumulation during one snowfall is greater than 40 centimetres high and after all priority routes have been cleared.”

RELATED: City revisits snow removal policy

The City of Armstrong snow and ice control crews take great pride in the service they provide, said Smith. The crews make a point of getting to know neighbourhoods and facilitating the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

Residents within the City of Armstrong are also advised of the following:

• In anticipation of any snowfall, personnel will be deployed to focus on the priority routes first. Residential areas will be plowed after the priority routes have been attended to during a snow event.

• It is an offence to throw, blow or push snow onto a highway or street, or across a street or into creeks.

• The city does its best to clean all sidewalks and walkways after a snow event but we ask our residents to assist us in this area. It is the responsibility of property owners to keep adjacent areas clean at all other times.

• Snow and ice are to be removed from any roof section or overhanging building or awning that is adjacent to a street, sidewalk or highway and poses a hazard.

“The City of Armstrong and its Public Works Department thanks you for your co-operation so that the roads can be effectively maintained during the winter season,” said Smith.

For more information on Armstrong’s snow removal please go to wwww.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca to find the Winter Maintenance Policy.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.