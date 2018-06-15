Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Chris Pieper

The City of Armstrong is hosting a second public open house to explain its new water and sewer rates.

The open house will take place on Saturday, June 23, at the fire hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

The city is updating its water and sewer rates as the existing base rate fee structure “no longer meets current and future needs for maintenance, operation and infrastructure upgrades,” stated on the city’s website.

Accent Property Management Ltd. has written a letter to the city on behalf of the residents of the Meadow Creek Lane strata, expressing dissatisfaction with the proposed new fixed fee structure for water and sewer services.

“The proposed fee structure is asking for too much money over too short a period of time,” said Roy Williams, Accent president. “We feel the proposed increases should be phased in over a longer period of time…”

Mayor Chris Pieper said Armstrong has in excess of 500 strata units, so the update will impact all strata units.

“I encourage all to come to learn about strata billing and utility billing,” said Pieper.

Conservation fund

There were mixed feelings at first, but council unanimously agreed to support the proposed creations of a conservation fund through the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The main reason for the support, said Pieper, is conservation is something that involves every community.

“We have creeks that go through every municipality, two (rail) trails now that connect us all,” he said. “We’re supporting people in the community that are volunteers that can access grants and provide expertise that will enhance the whole North Okanagan.

If approved by all member municipalities, the fund would cost taxpayers slightly more than $7 per year.

Armstrong has stipulated with its support that a review or audit of the program be held within a certain time frame, like five years, for example, to see if the program is doing what it’s supposed to.

Riparian areas

The city will send a resolution to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to get local communities more involved in the management of riparian areas in the community.

“Right now we don’t have anything and we have to work together with various ministries to maintain and repair riparian areas and creeks,” said Pieper. “This is a result of flooding we’ve had in Deep Creek and Meighan Creek over the past couple of years.

“They are part of our infrastructure in the City of Armstrong and we have to be able to maintain them in a proper way.”

Pieper said the creeks are being influenced by spring runoff from the material that comes into the city through the Township of Spallumcheen and from Crown lands.

“It’s a cross-jurisdictional problem but it all ends up in Armstrong,” he said.

Previous story
Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Just Posted

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reader told ‘all stations out’ as they tried to fuel up in Lake Country Friday morning

Tree removal at BX Falls lot starts Monday

Removing selected trees part of parking lot repair project; timber to be used for other projects

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court

The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Princeton man acquitted of rape, guilty of forcible confinement, assault

Judge finds alcohol made victim and accused unreliable witnesses on matter of consent

Most Read