Armstrong to hike taxes 7%

Council hosts first meeting in new city hall building

Armstrong’s new city hall opened for business March 1,2023. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce photo)

A significant tax increase is on the books for Armstrong.

Council is looking at a seven per cent hike for 2023, up for first, second and third reading at tonight’s (Monday) meeting. It will be the first meeting in the new city hall building.

“The post global pandemic continues to impact revenues and expenses in 2023 and going forward,” chief financial officer Mohammed Choudhary said in his report to council. “Increases beyond general inflation in material, labour, insurance, and contract costs.”

Residents will also be on the hook for an increase of the infrastructure levy from two-and-a-half to three per cent for infrastructure renewal.

The average home, assessed at a projected $584,400 in 2023, will pay an an additional $97.80 for the 2023 tax hike.

The final process will be to consider adoption of the 2023-2027 financial plan bylaw will take place at a separate council meeting.

“We often hear ‘What is in the budget?’ or ‘What do I get for my tax dollars?’” said Choudhary, who provided a list of some (but not all) of the governance and services provided to Armstrong residents and businesses:

• Governance – seven elected officials represent the city on all government levels and guide the services and well-being of the community through the adoption of policies and bylaws.

• Services (including full time, part time, seasonal, casual, paid on call) – provide services to the residents and business of Armstrong. These include:

– treated water and wastewater

– road and sidewalk maintenance

– snow management (including sidewalk and driveway end plowing)

– land planning and development

– RCMP

– fire services

– parks and recreation (pool, arenas, fairgrounds)

– solid waste collection

– bylaw enforcement and dog control

– building inspection

– emergency management

– not for profit funding

– parks, trails and greenspace maintenance

– tourism and economic development funding

North Okanagan Regional Districttax changestaxes

