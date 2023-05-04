Armstrong under flood warning

Water levels may rise in and around Meighan and Deep Creeks

A risk of flooding in Armstrong has the city asking residents to be prepared.

The flood warning, issued Thursday, May 4 at 3:28 p.m. is for those living within low lying areas in and around Meighan and Deep Creeks, where water levels may rise.

“In order to prepare for potential flooding, residents should do a check of their outdoor space and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creek culverts,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator.

“Additionally, now is the time to remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.”

The city is monitoring weather notifications and provincial recommendations and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within the community.

Current weather reports show potential thunderstorms with rain that may occur starting Friday, May 5 and into the weekend. The forecast includes up to 30 millimeters of rain in some areas with the thunderstorms.

“During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, the city is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure.”

Sandbag stations have been set up next to the public works yard at 2950 Patterson Ave. and at the head of the Van Diest trail on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Pay attention to weather reports, local news media and the city’s website for more information and updates.

The city is also encouraging residents to download the Alertable app to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Armstrong.

READ MORE: Westside bridge single lane as flood waters rise on Okanagan Band

READ MORE: Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more possible flooding

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodNorth Okanagan Regional District