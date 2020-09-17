Armstrong’s water conservation measures rescinded

Work on the intake project no longer requires customers to rely on well water

Watering in Armstrong may resume as Stage 2 conservation measures have been cancelled as of Thursday, Sept. 17.

The City of Armstrong said work no the Fortune Creek Intake Upgrade Project has progressed to a point where it’s no longer necessary to take the Water Treatment Plan offline, which turned 100 per cent of the water supply to the city’s two groundwater wells.

“The temporary bypass system built specifically for this project to provide full water supply to our treatment plant for the duration of this construction project is now complete and fully operational,” the city said in a statement.

The city extended its gratitude to its residents and water customers for their ongoing patience and understanding over the past weeks when water conservation measures were in place.

“Together, we can make a difference.”

