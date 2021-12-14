The City of Salmon Arm will be reintroducing its ban on single-use plastic shopping bags on July 1, 2022. (Andy Bronson/The Herald)

The City of Salmon Arm will be reintroducing its ban on single-use plastic shopping bags on July 1, 2022. (Andy Bronson/The Herald)

‘Around the block’: Salmon Arm sets stage for return of ban on single-use plastic bags

An education period for customers will continue until July 1 when the prohibition begins

It’s been a roundabout trip, but the prohibition of single-use plastic shopping bags is making its way back to Salmon Arm.

Back in 2018, council asked city staff to prepare a draft bylaw prohibiting plastic shopping bags.

In June 2019, council adopted a checkout bag regulation bylaw for the city. However, just a month later, the BC Court of Appeal quashed the City of Victoria’s single use plastics bylaw. It ruled that municipalities must receive approval from the provincial environment ministry before adopting one.

Because Salmon Arm didn’t get ministerial approval prior to adoption, its bylaw became unenforceable. However, many businesses and residents in Salmon Ann continued to use reusable bags and other alternatives.

In July 2021, the province amended the community charter to allow local governments to ban single-use plastics, including plastic checkout bags, without approval of the ministry, city staff reported.

Then, enter COVID-19. Although the BC Centre for Disease Control has since said it is safe to use reusable bags, many people used single-use plastic bags to limit any possible transmission of the virus.

“Staff have worked with the Ministry of Environment staff to ensure the proposed bylaw meets the provisions for local government to regulate single use plastics,” stated a staff report at council’s Dec. 13 meeting.

The bylaw will come into effect on July 1, 2022, in order to allow businesses to readjust and use their supply of plastic bags as well as acquiring reusable bag options.

“This item has been around the block, so to speak,” remarked Erin Jackson, the city’s acting chief administrative officer.

She said there will be an education blitz which has already started with the help of Salmon Arm Economic Development.

Coun. Tim Lavery responded.

“It indeed has been around the block,” he said, and addressed Mayor Alan Harrison.

“You’re the one that put it on the block in the first place and followed through,” he said, thanking Harrison for his leadership.

Harrison said the community is ready for the prohibition and supports it, and retailers have been terrific. He said July 1 will give them a little time to readjust and educate their customers.

“I have every confidence, come July 1st, even before, many will be using reusable bags.”

Read more: Ban on single-use plastic checkout bags to return to Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm holding off on plastic shopping bag ban


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Plastic Bag BanSalmon Arm council

Previous story
Williams Lake prolific offender arrested in Kamloops after regional crime spree
Next story
Omicron reaches Interior Health as COVID-19 numbers top B.C.

Just Posted

A fire was started in the covered parking area of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce last month. (Dan Proulx photo)
Cold weather sparks increase in warming fires in Vernon

The City of Vernon reminds business owners it’s licence renewal time, and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon business licence renewal fees due

Now that's a lot of cardboard: Over the Christmas long weekend two extra large bins weren't enough to contain all the cardboard from presents and holiday gifts Ponoka and area residents. On the Monday, Dec. 28 this panorama photo shows the downtown recycle depot was full of cardboard to be recycled. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye
Cardboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures

J.J., 42, who lives with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, has been proving people wrong his entire life. (Contributed)
WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges