Arraignment adjourned for former Vernon Judo coach facing child pornography charges

Bryan McLachlan, born 1970, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts Sept. 27

A former Vernon Judo Club coach facing three charges in relation to child pornography has had his matter adjourned.

Nicholas Jacob, the defence lawyer of Bryan McLachlan, asked a Justice of the Peace for a two-week adjournment in Vernon Law Courts Sept. 13.

“(Crown) indicated there is some further disclosure coming that is going to impact whether this might resolve or not,” Jacob said in his reasoning for adjournment.

Related: Vernon Judo Club sends four-pack to Richmond Oval

McLachlan, born 1970, is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing/distributing child pornography. The offence date for all three charges is Aug. 30, 2017. McLachlan’s first appearance before the courts was in January 2018.

He will appear next for an arraignment hearing Sept, 27.

None of the charges against McLachlan has been proven in court.

