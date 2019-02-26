Left to Right: Hugh Alexander McIntosh and Gordon Wayne Braaten

Arrest made in Kamloops murder case

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident

A man wanted in connection with a Kamloops murder was arrested in Langley on Tuesday.

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident for the murder of Jason Glover which occurred on Feb. 15 on Tranquille Road.

Jason Glover died from his injuries following a shooting incident, while a second victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Glover’s murder comes as Kamloops battles a drug war, which has involved multiple police resources from several regions across the province.

READ MORE: Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

Gordie Braaten is also wanted for this murder and still remains at large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are focusing all resources on locating Braaten.

If you know the whereabouts Braaten contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beached dolphins increase in Southern California
Next story
Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Just Posted

Vernon council buzzing over urban bees

Bylaw to allow urban beekeeping in Vernon moves closer to adoption

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Vernon councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

Vernon dust advisory issued

Conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in weather.

South Okanagan mom battling stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Emma Alcott, 24, is a mom, student, employee and now, cancer patient

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Senior Golds basketball team take second at Okanagan Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Arrest made in Kamloops murder case

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident

Most Read