Arrested in Kelowna after 2 years on the lam

A 38-year-old man was arrested after police discovered stolen vehicle from Penticton in Rutland

A 38-year-old man on the run for the past two years was arrested in Kelowna on Feb. 13.

RCMP was allegedly forced to chase down the suspect after he took off running from a home in the 500-block of Mugford Road.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, officers were patrolling the Rutland in response to break and enters in the area.

While patrolling Mugford Road about 8:40 p.m., police located a vehicle that had fled from Penticton RCMP earlier in the day. Officers attended a residence to track down the driver and while speaking to some at the home, witnessed a man flee.

While searching the suspect, officers located a loaded handgun and drugs, stated Const. Della-Paolera.

“Throughout the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Ontario or being unlawfully at large for the past two years,” said Const. Della-Paolera.

The accused, who cannot be named at this time as he may be facing new allegations for which he has not been charged, is currently being held in police custody awaiting his next court appearance. He may be facing firearm, break and enter and resisting arrest-related charges.

The investigation into the break and enters into unlocked homes in the Rutland area is active and ongoing.

KelownaRCMP