SFU professor Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay. (Facebook)

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Arrests have been made in the case of a B.C. university professor found dead in Colombia.

Colombian authorities found the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside Medellin in December.

READ MORE: Missing B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay found dead in Colombia

He had been in the country for seminars, and his wife Carole Gencay said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

Global Affairs Canada says arrests have been made in the death of a Canadian citizen in Colombia.

A department spokesperson says consular services are being provided to the family, and no further information can be disclosed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says
Next story
Vernon Top 20 Under 40 first five named

Just Posted

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

New child care centre in Whitevale raising funds

Campaign for 6,250-square foot facility set to open this summer near Lavington and Lumby

Vernon Top 20 Under 40 first five named

The annual award highlights community supporters and business owners under the age of 40

UPDATED: Fire destroys Coldstream home

Family of five displaced following Monday morning blaze

Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SIlverStar Fire Department is taking bids Feb. 16

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

North Okanagan Knights offence goes south

KIJHL: Knights suffer pair of shutout defeats with playoff positions changing

Most Read