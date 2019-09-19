Art After Dark may spark romance in Vernon

Vernon Public Art Gallery makes art accessible through alt-date night

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is hosting an alternative date night for those who have exhausted dinner and a movie.

Art After Dark will boast interactive and collaborative art activities; it will feature a henna artist, body painter, a paint-by-numbers communal mural and other activities and appetizers, communications specialist Carly Melvin said.

“We want to make it fun,” she said.

The “soiree-style party” will not only provide options for those on their first date or their 50th, but it will help make art and galleries more accessible to younger demographics, Melvin said.

DJ PK will be spinning at the Oct. 18 event. Admission is $20 for VPAG members and $25 for non-members.

“We’re really trying to make a strong art community and a community with a larger demographic,” Melvin said.

