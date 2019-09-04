RCMP said they are hoping the public can help locate and return a stained glass art piece stolen from the family’s home on McKinney Road while they were under wildfire evacuation during the Eagle Bluff wildfire. (Submitted photo)

Art piece stolen from South Okanagan home during wildfire evacuation alert

Home broken into and items stolen while family on evacuation from the Eagle Bluff wildfire

An Oliver family had their house broken into and several items stolen while on evacuation alert from the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

It was upon returning home on Aug. 9, after voluntarily leaving on an evacuation alert, that they noticed someone had broken in. RCMP said they are hoping the public can help locate and return a stained glass art piece stolen from the family’s home on McKinney Road.

READ MORE: South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

“Several items were taken, but one item in particular the homeowner is hoping to have returning. A unique stained glass art pice, multi-coloured, framed in circular shaped wood,” said Const. James Grandy.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the item, or has information related to the break and enter, they are encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read