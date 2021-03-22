Social distancing measures are in place at the Vernon Farmer’s Market, which has faced revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Artisans’ return to markets welcome news: Vernon chamber

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has been an advocate to get health order lifted

Non-food vendors will make their return to markets in B.C. following Friday’s announcement (March 19), and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce welcomes the news.

Non-food vendors haven’t been able to sell their wares since provincial authorities issued an order Dec. 3, 2020, allowing only essential (food) vendors.

“The Greater Vernon Chamber was part of an effort that urged the inclusion of non-food vendors at markets and we thank Dr. (Bonnie) Henry, Premier (John) Horgan, (Health) Minister (Adrian) Dix and MLA (Harwinder) Sandhu for recognizing the significant contribution of all vendors to our economy and community,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said.

The chamber penned a letter to the province expressing their concerns regarding the order banning crafters and artisans.

“Our chamber was proud to partner with the Vernon Farmers Market on advocating for change and the positive outcome clearly demonstrates the strong voice the Chamber creates for its members and the business community,” said Kempton.

“We are confident that market organizers and individual vendors will do everything possible to ensure the safety of consumers.”

Shoppers will soon be able to shop from local artisans when the Vernon Farmers Market opens for its outdoor season April 15 at Kal Tire Place North parking lot.

