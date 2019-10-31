B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Paper ballot scanners and other new technology allow B.C. voters to go to any available table, reducing lineups when voting. (Elections B.C.)

The B.C. government is moving ahead with a range of changes to how provincial elections are conducted, including the registration of future voters starting at age 16.

Attorney General David Eby introduced changes to the B.C.’s election law Thursday, based on recommendations from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman. Starting voter registration at 16, which is already available for federal voters’ lists, is a way to increase the registration rate for young voters, Eby told the legislature. The voting age remains at 18.

Other changes include introducing ballot scanners for B.C. elections, similar to the counting machines used in many local government elections.

