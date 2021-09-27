A memorial is seen outside the Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia., Sunday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A memorial is seen outside the Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia., Sunday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

B.C. allocates $1.5M to mental health services for Indigenous Peoples, residential school survivors

Money will go towards providing culturally safe, trauma informed services

Editor’s note: The story below may trigger difficult or traumatic thoughts and memories. The Indian Residential School Survivors Society’s 24-hour crisis line is available at 1-866-925-4419.

The provincial government will allocate $1.5 million towards culturally safe and trauma-informed mental health and wellness services for Indigenous Peoples.

The funding is part of the $12 million BC Residential School Response Fund announce in June. The funding, funnelled through the First Nations Health Authority, will be split between three Indigenous-led organizations: $750,000 towards the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, $500,000 towards the Tsow-Tun Le Lum Society and $250,000 towards the Métis Counselling Connection Program.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin said that there has been a “dramatic increase” in demand for mental health supports from Indigenous Peoples in recent months, as the existence of graves at former residential schools have made headlines in B.C. and across the country.

He said that now is a “time of reckoning in British Columbian and across Canada.”

More to come.

Indigenousresidential schools

