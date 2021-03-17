A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)

B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray claimed to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those infected.

The Vancouver start-up said clinical trials found SaNOtize reduced coronavirus levels in upper airways by 95 per cent in one day and more than 99 per cent in three.

The portable treatment expels a nitric oxide solution which, “halts viral replication within the nasal cavity, which rapidly reduces viral load,” said Dr. Chris Miller, chief science officer and co-founder.

“This is significant because viral load has been linked to infectivity and poor outcomes,” Miller said.

During months of testing, COVID-19 patients in Canada and the U.K. self-administered the nasal spray. When treated quickly enough, the virus was eliminated before it spread to the lungs.

SaNOtize also proved effective against COVID-19 variant B117, which originated in the U.K.

READ MORE: B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

None of the participants reported adverse side effects during trials.

If approved for use, SaNOtize could help COVID-19 experience milder symptoms and potentially quicker recovery times from the disease, according to Miller.

“We must move with urgency to get it into the hands of the public where it can help bring an end to the pandemic, accelerate a return to normality, and prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO and co-founder.

The developers are hoping SaNOtize can be used internationally, as a form of protection against COVID-19, similar to that of hand sanitizer.

The biotech company is planning clinical trials to prove the nasal spray can prevent COVID-19 transmission in humans.

The product, which contains two months of doses, is expected to cost $50.

RELATED: Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton police arrive to hit-and-run to find man stabbed
Next story
Flight PS752 shot down after being ‘misidentified’ as ‘hostile target,’ Iran’s final report says

Just Posted

The Vernon School District has reduced its originally proposed bus fee hike for the 2021-22 year following outcry from local parents. (News Bulletin file)
School district settles on lower Vernon bus fee hike after pushback from parents

School District 22 is increasing fees to cover a $195,000 busing shortfall

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue back in the grass

Department responds to third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17

The Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion School has been added to the Interior Health Authority’s list of potential school exposures for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)
OKIB school added to potential COVID exposure list

Dates listed for potential exposure at Cultural Immersion School are March 8, 9, 10 and 11

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Beachgoers at Penticton’s Okanagan Beach on June 10, 2020. According to Travel Penticton’s latest update to city council, it will take at least two years for the beaches to get back to being packed. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton tourism recovery years away

Destination Canada is estimating four to five years to return to normal

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (City of Penticton photo)
Penticton denies booze sales at Skaha Park, for now

The city will review the concept prior to summer 2022

Most Read