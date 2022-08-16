Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police investigating Aug. 15 evening incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Referendum info blitz begins for Vernon recreational centre
Next story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

Anoop Singh Klair leaves the Vernon Courthouse in 2021 during a break from sentencing. (Morning Star)
North Okanagan man guilty of sex assualt issued lifetime teaching ban

RCMP badge (file photo)
Surveillance leads to arrest of Vernon man in theft

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm presents a cheque for $10,000 for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. From left, Kari Wilkinson, Rotary; Rob Marshall, Rotary; Gloria Morgan, Community Fundraising Committee chair; Garry Hoffart, Rotary; Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair; Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas, Splatsin; Kevin Acton, RDNO board chair; Alex de Chantal,rail trail fundraising strategy coordinator. (Len Lazzarotto and Henry Schnell
Rotarians keep momentum going on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $10,000 donation

Instructors Angela Sommer, Jenn Britton and Terry Logan are bringing youth choirs to town. (Contributed)
Youth choirs tuning up for Vernon