Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)

B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

You can sit. You can eat. Some of you might even be able to kiss, but you still can’t dance at B.C. weddings.

“Music is starting but we’re going to wait just a little bit longer for the dancing and singing,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a Monday (June 14) press conference.

Planner Genève McNally of Dream Group Weddings said B.C.’s restart plan has begun to renew hope for B.C. couples about a return to a semblance of normalcy for their nuptials.

“For most couples, the restart has meant they’ve been able to upgrade their summer wedding from a small ceremony to a reception dinner with 50 people,” she said.

However, there are still some non-negotiables. Receptions are limited to sit-down dinners and no more than six people can be seated at one table.

This means the bride and groom cannot mingle among friends or family, and guests cannot leave their tables; dinner must be brought to them.

READ MORE: COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

According to B.C.’s restart plan, the earliest dancing at an event like a wedding could be allowed is July 1, given that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Vancouver’s Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz were one of the many couples who pushed back their wedding more than once this year in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19.

“Dancing is especially important for us as Tony is Latino and that’s a huge element of celebration in his culture,” Kobelt told Black Press Media. “Interacting with our guests is also a huge part of having a more normal wedding.”

This spring, the pair rescheduled their ceremony to February in hopes that borders will reopen and Cruz’s family will be able to travel to B.C. and mark the occasion.

“We expect the majority of our guests to be fully vaccinated by then,” Kobelt said, admitting it’s been hard to plan the event without specific reopening dates being set out by the province.

McNally said many couples who have changed their wedding date this year lost the non-refundable security deposits they made to book vendors for the day.

“Brides and grooms are having to do a lot of gambling.”

RELATED: ‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weddings

Previous story
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home
Next story
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

Just Posted

Joshua Wallace, first ever artist in residence at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, which is looking for two artists this year. (VCAC photo)
Centre seeks budding young Vernon artists

Students in SD22 can apply for Youth Artist in Residence program

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hall’s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan’s top athletes take podium next week

An outdoor ceremony for this year’s Athlete of the Year Awards will be held at city hall on June 23

A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)
UPDATE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

Sage Avenue neighbour heard a number of bangs before her backyard filled with smoke

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

A fire deliberately set in a washroom facility in Vernon’s transit terminal could cost the city around $25,000 to repair. (City of Vernon)
Vandalism forces Vernon to close public washrooms early

Despite changes made by city, vandalism on the rise at transit loop loos

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

People decided to tag Skaha Bluffs rocks which the Ministry has to go in and now clean up. (Facebook)
Bluffs at popular Penticton rock climbing park defaced

Ministry of Environment is going to clean it up

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.’s Indigenous language, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact they recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Phil McLachlan/(Black Press Media
Man shot at Kamloops shopping centre

The man is believed to be in stable condition

The location of the vehicle incident near Chase that currently has Highway 1 closed in both directions, according to DriveBC. (Black Press staff)
Hwy 1 closed in both directions east of Chase due to vehicle incident

Detour is in effect and drivers are encouraged to reroute to Highway 97 or Highway 97B

Scooters lined up for an educational event in Stuart Park on Wednesday, June 16. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Free e-scooter safety training in Kelowna

Shared e-scooter operators collaborate to educate riders

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

Most Read