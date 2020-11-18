Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

B.C.’s string of record-breaking COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday with 762 additional people diagnosed and 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily cases surpasses the record 717 cases on Tuesday, after more than 600 cases a day added since Friday.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement on the situation Nov. 18. “We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.”

New cases continue to be centred on the Fraser Health region, with 481 reported Wednesday, and another 210 in the Vancouver Coastal region. There were 20 new cases on Vancouver Island, 38 in the Interior Health region including the Okanagan and Kootenays, and 13 in Northern Health.

There are three new senior care outbreaks reported with at least one positive test, at Menno Home in Abbotsford, Agecare Harmony Court Estates in Burnaby and Peace Villa in Fort St. John.

The number of people in hospital continues to rise, with 209 admitted with COVID-19, 58 in intensive care. The rest of the 6,861 active cases are at home in self-isolation, and 9,871 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposures.

“This second surge is putting a strain on our health-care system, our workplaces and us all,” Henry and Dix said. “We need to ease this pressure so we can continue to manage the virus in our province and also continue to do the many activities that are important to us.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water being restored for Vernon neighbourhood
Next story
Safe paddling corridor considered for Kalamalka Lake next year

Just Posted

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Vernon radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Safe paddling corridor considered for Kalamalka Lake next year

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee recommends adding the $100K project to the RDNO’s 2021 budget

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
Water being restored for Vernon neighbourhood

Pipe break leaves Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for 24 hours

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer from Lincoln Lanes qualified for the three-man Team B.C. squad that will compete at the National Youth Challenge, scheduled for March 2021 in Winnipeg, COVID-depending. (Photo contributed)
Vernon bowler qualifies for provincial squad

Alex Kazimer on three-man Team B.C. that will compete at Youth Challenge nationals in Winnipeg

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)
Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read