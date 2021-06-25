The government tweet, which was posted on June 24, has since been deleted. (Twitter/Screen shot)

B.C. deletes tweet asking people to share names of unvaccinated friends, family

Initial responses, if factual, saw private information about British Columbians’ personal health shared with the public

The province, which has cited privacy issues as a reason for not sharing COVID-19 data, asked citizens to disclose the names of their unvaccinated friends and family Thursday (June 25).

“B.C. is among those leading the world with over 75% of people 12+ vaccinated with dose 1,” read a tweet from the B.C. government.

“Thank you! Next, let’s get to 80%! Tag a friend or family member who still needs their first dose and help them register here: gov.bc.ca/GetVaccinated.”

“Assuring individuals their information will be kept confidential is essential to the establishment of a trust-based relationship between the Ministry of Health and British Columbians,” reads the province’s website.

“As stewards of British Columbians’ personal health information, the Ministry of Health takes its responsibility for privacy protection very seriously.”

The ministry has not responded to Black Press Media’s request for comment.


