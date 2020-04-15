B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in a nearly empty B.C. legislature press theatre, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

The B.C. government is preparing to release its second batch of modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic on April 17, and it is encouraging to see results from restrictions on people and businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Premier John Horgan took questions from reporters April 15 after a cabinet meeting where B.C.’s state of emergency was extended for an additional two weeks. The second batch of provincial disease modelling will show progress that has been reflected in daily positive test totals, and B.C. residents deserve “a pat on the back virtually for the work we have done together to flatten the curve,” Horgan said.

But that improvement, to be detailed by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, isn’t about making projections for things like reopening schools to full classroom instruction, he said.

“I look at my colleagues across the country who set arbitrary dates for a return, before the data was in, before the science was confirming that, and we’re not going to follow that lead,” Horgan said. “We’re going to look at the numbers that emerge over the weeks ahead before we make those determinations.”

RELATED: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

RELATED: B.C. adds portable toilets for truckers to highway stops

When B.C. is able to ease its pandemic restrictions, one of the top priorities is to get started on a backlog of thousands of scheduled surgeries that have been postponed to clear acute-care bed space in B.C. hospitals.

Horgan said the reduction in driving and gasoline prices that have fallen below $1 a litre in many areas are helping people do their essential travel, and the province will have a “modest” announcement this week on ICBC’s response to the COVID-19 slowdown that has reduced accidents, ambulance calls and hospital emergency visits.

Asked about TransLink’s plea this week that they need $75 million a month to keep service going with no fares and few passengers, Horgan said he’s in nearly daily discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on the needs of transit and municipalities.

Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson are expected to introduce new relief for businesses and local governments on April 16.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau
Next story
VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

Just Posted

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Enderby resident gives forever home to ‘homeless’ plant

A nice gesture made this Easter extra special for one North Okanagan woman

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Coldstream

No injuries in minor blaze

Coldstream taxpayers get a break on interest charges

First quarterly utility bills will not be subject to interest

Okanagan’s latest lotto winner looks to travel once COVID allows

Coldstream winner still pinching himself in disbeleif

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Business at Princeton-area cannabis store grows during pandemic

While many businesses are closed and others are struggling through the COVID-19… Continue reading

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields’s story a warning to others to take pandemic seriously

Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

RCMP are asking that the public remain vigilant online and watch for scams

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

Most Read