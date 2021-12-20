A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Dining inside restaurants has gone down during the pandemic, while delivery services have surged

The province is extending a temporary order that capped restaurant delivery fees at 15 per cent for another year, said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, at a press conference in Vancouver on Monday (Dec. 20).

Kahlon said that the processing fee would also be capped at five per cent for the next year.

B.C. had initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic and then extended that order through the end of 2021 this September.

