Environment Minister George Heyman (Hansard TV)

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Changes to B.C.’s environmental assessment system will “greatly enhance” Indigenous participation in resource development decisions, Environment Minister George Heyman says.

Heyman introduced legislation Monday to change the Environment Assessment Office procedures, describing them as a step to fulfil the NDP’s promise to incorporate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

“Having Indigenous collaboration from the beginning means a more certain and efficient process where good projects can move forward more quickly, providing benefits to Indigenous peoples while restricting their rights, values and culture,” Heyman said.

The overhaul is another feature of the minority NDP government’s agreement with the B.C. Green Party.

“It is vital to modernize the environmental assessment process so that important considerations like climate change, cumulative impacts and new scientific standards are properly incorporated,” said Sonia Furstenau, B.C. Green MLA for Cowichan Valley.

Heyman told reporters there will be consultation over the next year to determine how Indigenous participation will take place.

“What we’re not going to do is determine for Indigenous peoples how they organize themselves politically, or try to decide for ourselves who has the greatest strength of claim,” Heyman said. “We’re asking Indigenous nations to come forward and identify their interest, and if there is overlapping jurisdiction or disagreement around a project, we will build in dispute resolution processes to work our way through those.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna SPCA gala sets new fundraising record
Next story
Video: A rare moose triple high jump

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers split weekend road trip

Penticton Vees in town Wednesday night

Vernon Panthers rule Fulton tourney

Kal Lakers primed to host North Zone playdowns

RCMP Appreciation Day petition available at Vernon Vipers game

If you haven’t signed petition, you can do so at B.C. Hockey League game Wednesday at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Magnums make football final

Brush off Kamloops Broncos in Interior semis

Vernon dental hygiene clinic launches veteran campaign

MidWest Dental Hygiene campaign will see a veteran win two hours of chair time

Kelowna SPCA gala sets new fundraising record

The community came together to raise more than $161,000 for the Kelowna BC SPCA shelter.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Two men allegedly set fire to car in Kamloops

Kamloops police are searching for two suspects in an alleged vehicle arson

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

Most Read